ANOTHER BIDEN BORDER SCANDAL. Yesterday, the subject was the Biden administration's covert program to relocate thousands of illegal border-crossers all around the country. Particularly damning was body camera video from security officers at a Westchester, New York, airport, who were surprised to see a plane full of migrants arrive in the middle of the night, with government contractors who accompanied the illegal immigrants stressing that the whole thing should be kept quiet.

