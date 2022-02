(The Center Square) – Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, admitted his bill regulating county assessors and recorders of deeds needs refining, but its intentions remain constant. “I stirred up a little wasps nest here with some unintended consequences,” Kidd told the House Local Government Committee during a hearing on his bill. “But after conversations with people, I’m going to tell you I’m open to changes. One of the things I hate is when we think we got our legislation right 90% of the way, it’s the 10% that causes unintended consequences that come back to get you.”

