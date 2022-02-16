ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pilot died and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-85 on Wednesday afternoon, officials told sister-station WGHP.

Troopers said the plane was fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

Troopers identified the pilot as Raymond John Ackley, 43, of Charlotte.

The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 near Linwood at 5:21 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 11 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKtb6_0eGdjEod00
Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85 near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5:35 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

