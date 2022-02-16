ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spring is getting closer': Erratic temperatures signal seasonal shift, expert says

By John Deem
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Possible thunderstorms rumbling through the Triad Thursday night could signal the start of an early transition into spring, experts say. Temperatures are expected to climb near 70 Thursday — close to 20 degrees above normal — before a cold front brings heavy rain and the potential for storms overnight, according to...

