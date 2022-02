After visual art NFTs took off, it was only a matter of time before music became the next big thing in crypto-trading. Unfortunately, the first website claiming to sell one-of-a-kind musical NFTs, HitPiece, did so without actually getting the permission of the musicians who created the recordings in the first place. The site got so many angry mentions on social media, they replaced all their content with a message that simply reads “We started the conversation and we’re listening.” Coincidentally, singer John Legend released his own musical NFT platform the very next day, and this one actually bothered to enlist artists to actively participate.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO