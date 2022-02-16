ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Commission to hold exit interview with Administrator

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IN7eh_0eGdiQ3U00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Odie Donald is scheduled to give up his city parking spot February 25th but before he goes city leaders want to hold a sit down.

What do city leaders want to hear and what do they not want to hear.

Odie Donald is leaving Augusta government and city leaders want some last words before he goes.

“There’s a lot going on in this government then there was going on when he started, even two years ago said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

With Donald leaving commissioners will have to make a decision on who will take over in the interim.

“That’s going to be a huge debate on who becomes the interim,” said Frantom.

Donald hired two deputy administrators but there are issues naming one interim.

“How do you choose between the two, and what residual feelings does that leave for the one who’s not chosen,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But some commissioners are not open to the idea of co-interims.

“Honestly I’m not sure with both of their experience combined if even combined they have the experience to take over the interim position,”

Commissioners will have Donald in front of them during the exit interview.

So, will they seek a recommendation?

“I don’t think we need a recommendation from the sitting administrator, I don’t like that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I don’t need a recommendation from the current city administrator I think that is something we will figure out on our own to see who is best suited,” said Commissioner Mason.

Now the exit interview for administrator is something new for commissioners, the last two administrators did not get one of course Fred Russell was fired, and Janice Allen Jackson was forced to resign in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Allendale school leaders to discuss modified school calendar

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County School District will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, February 24. It will take place in the cafeteria of Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. School leaders are expected to discuss the modified school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken city leaders get update on new development project

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — City leaders in Aiken are learning more about a major revitalization effort in the downtown area. “It struggled for a long time to be a hotel where people would wanna stay,” Michael Kimmerly told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about Hotel Aiken. Kimmerly has lived in Aiken for more […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

County leaders remember District 4 Commissioner Tommy New

JEFFERSON COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) – Jefferson County is mourning the loss of long-serving commissioner Tommy New. New died Wednesday. He served as a commissioner from District 4 for more than 40 years. “He’s touched just about everything in this community,” said County Commissioner Chairman Mitchell McGraw. Serving Jefferson County was more than just a job […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis faces new ethics violations

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is facing new allegations of ethics violations. The amended complaint, dated February 1st, states that Davis filed an Affidavit of Exemption — meaning he would not run an active campaign in January 2020. According to state law — that means candidates cannot collect more than $2500 in contributions […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina to scale back COVID-19 testing program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials said Friday that they will begin to close COVID-19 testing sites across the state due to the growing availability of at-home rapid tests. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start shutting down state-managed testing sites beginning March 1, the agency announced in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exit Interview#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Longtime Jefferson County commissioner has died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Jefferson County District 4 Commissioner H.G. (Tommy) New has passed away. According to the press release, New passed away Wednesday, February 16th a little after noon. New served on the Board of Commissioners for over 42 years also serving as Chairman for a term. According to the release, New was […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative hopes to increase tourism in the city

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- The City of Aiken’s tourism department is taking a new approach to increasing tourism. It’s called the Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative. The program is a partnership is between the tourism department and USC-Aiken. The goal is to teach local businesses how to create a good relationship with tourists and keep them coming […]
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Glenn Hills M.S. principal reassigned

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Some charges are on the horizon in leadership for several schools in Richmond County. Glenn Hills Middle is one of the schools getting a new principal Monday. Several parents recently complained about fights there. Fights at Glen Hills Middle have made their rounds on social media. We spoke with a mother […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Nova Bus brings hybrid – electric model to Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Leaders from Nova Bus demonstrated the company’s hybrid – electric model for city transit leaders. “So, bringing our bus here and trying out some of these tight turns and trying some of the hills and making sure our bus can make the grade, that’s what’s important about us coming here […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Stop the Violence’ kickball event hopes to bring unity

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — From the death of eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony to a shooting at 706 Lounge, Richmond County has seen its fair share of violence — but Saturday Monae Mitchell wants to bring peace. ” Tomorrow we’re building our village. Tomorrow we’re coming together and loving on each other,” Founder of Monae’s Dream […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Community food, clothing drive in Grovetown Tuesday

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A mobile food pantry will be held at Grovetown Elementary School on Tuesday, February 22. The event is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive help, you would need a complete an emergency food assistance application and have a Georgia state ID. […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy