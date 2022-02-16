ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You want substitutions to come on and make an impact and they did': Robbie Fowler praises Jurgen Klopp for his second-half changes which turned the game in Liverpool's favour in 2-0 victory over Inter Milan

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Robbie Fowler has lauded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his second-half changes which helped turn the game in their favour against Inter Milan.

The Reds were on the back foot for long periods of their 2-0 victory over Inter Milan, with the Serie A champions putting them under immense pressure particularly at the start of the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp was concerned with what he was seeing and after already bringing Roberto Firmino on for the injured Diogo Jota, made a triple change after 59 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMJ8N_0eGdiLt500
Jurgen Klopp has been praised for his second-half substitutions for Liverpool against Inter Milan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndzqG_0eGdiLt500
Liverpool picked up momentum after a 59th minute triple change which saw Jordan Henderson play a part in keeping control

The German brought on ordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz for Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Sadio Mane in a bid to take control of the game.

Henderson and Keita helped Liverpool do just that, while Diaz was again dangerous for his new side.

It was Firmino who delivered the crucial blow as a glancing header from an Andrew Robertson corner found the back of the net after 75 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaQcb_0eGdiLt500
Roberto Firmino had come on at the start of the second-half and scored the crucial goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dw8gf_0eGdiLt500
Naby Keita and new signing Luis Diaz also made a positive impact for Jurgen Klopp's side

Mo Salah added a second goal for Liverpool just eight minutes later, giving them a healthy advantage going into the second leg at Anfield in three weeks time.

Robbie Fowler who was on punditry for BT Sport praised Klopp, as he said: 'You want substitutions to come on and make an impact and they did.

'For all of Inter's good play they didn't really trouble them in the final third. They did offer a little bit of bother but Liverpool defended well as a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aK9yy_0eGdiLt500
Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said the second-half subs came on and 'made an impact'

'If you said to Jurgen Klopp before the match you'll go to Inter Milan and win 2-0 and they won't have a shot on goal he would have taken it all day long.

'They got out of San Siro and put in a 2-0 performance what more can you ask for.'

Fowler's old Liverpool strike partner Michael Owen added: 'It wasn't Liverpool's best performance, but they stay in games and they tough it out.

'The players at the back are world class too. They have so much quality going forward that eventually they are going to nick a goal or two. It wasn't Jurgen Klopp's best performance but he will certainly take it.'

Comments / 0

