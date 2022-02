Milwaukee has moved closer to electing its first Black mayor in city history following a special election yesterday, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, who is currently the acting mayor of Milwaukee, advanced to April’s general election following Tuesday’s primary that whittled down the field of candidates to two. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Johnson won 42% of the vote, the highest share of any of the seven candidates, four of whom are Black.

