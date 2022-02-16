ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BMW 8 X Jeff Koons Merges Graphic Iconography With Bespoke Customizations

Cover picture for the articleThe 8 X Jeff Koons marks a formative moment in BMW’s innovative M division, presenting a fully custom 8 Series Gran Coupe envisioned in Koon’s iconoclastic eye. Jeff Koons and the German manufacturer join under a unified vision, one emblematic of Koons’ idiosyncratic presence and output in the artworld. Koons has...

Robb Report

Jeff Koons Turned a BMW M850i xDrive Into Pop Art You Can Drive

Click here to read the full article. Creative expression is taking over the City of Angels this week during Frieze Los Angeles, the international art fair—happening in Beverly Hills—that draws patrons, dealers, curators and the curious to see what’s new on today’s fine-art front. Debuting there is the 8 X Jeff Koons, an extremely limited-edition model created by the artist for BMW. The vehicle chosen as his “canvas” is the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, interpreted by Koons with both a customized interior and exterior unmistakable for that of any other car. “I’m so excited about this countdown until its...
Observer

Jeff Koons’s Latest Collaboration with BMW Is Inspired by Pop Art

As the 21st century has spiraled unceasingly, producing increasingly heightened ways for artists to engage with high-octane capital and creative collaborations, Jeff Koons has found a new way to raise eyebrows. On Thursday, BMW announced the debut of the 8 X JEFF KOONS edition, a limited series of 99 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupés that’ve been embossed with a design specially created by Koons; this is the latest iteration in BMW’s Art Car project. What Koons came up with is a cartoon-adjacent tribute to Pop Art that interpolates eleven different colors, puffs of smoke and explosions of stars. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse is touting this as a “rolling sculpture” that’s intended “not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 BMW M850i Gran Coupe Gets Colorful Jeff Koons Edition

The 8 x Jeff Koons is a limited-edition 2023 BMW M850i Gran Coupe designed by artist Jeff Koons. Its colorful paint job evokes comic-book themes and is said to take 285 hours per car to complete. BMW will only sell 99 copies of the car worldwide, with U.S. versions priced...
Jeff Koons
SFGate

BMW Reveals Limited Edition Collaboration With Jeff Koons

It’s not uncommon to hear an especially well-designed or well-made car described as a work of art. That’s not the only place where the world of fine art and vehicular design come together; the Museum of Modern Art recently hosted Automania, a show dedicated to “[e]xamining automobiles as both modern industrial products and style icons.” And BMW’s Art Car program has sought out collaborations with a host of prominent artists — including Roy Lichtenstein, Jenny Holzer and David Hockney.
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
Motorious

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Striking High Performance Work Of Art

This flamboyant car has good reason for its striking attitude with a massive V8 engine under the hood and luxury to match. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Air Force Ones Raised a Record-Setting $25.3 Million at Auction

The hotly anticipated sale of Louis Vuitton and Nike’s “Air Force 1” sneakers brought in a record-setting amount of money—and it’s all heading to a great cause. All 200 pairs of the limited-edition collaboration, designed by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s late artistic director of menswear, were offered for sale in a two-week auction at Sotheby’s that raised a whopping grand total of $25.3 million. The total is more than eight times higher than Sotheby’s original high estimate of $3 million, and the sale has set the highest-known public record for sneaker and fashion auctions, according to Sotheby’s. Most of the sneakers, which...
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Telegraph

UK’s rarest cars: 1978 Chrysler Alpine S, one of only 13 left on British roads

Chris Salter’s eclectic collection of vehicles includes one of the most obscure Car of The Year contest winners. Strange, perhaps, but true: the Alpine defeated the BMW 3-Series and the Renault 30TS to become COTY 1976 and Chrysler UK promoted it as embodying a new motoring style. It was also the second British-built front-wheel-drive hatchback; the first was the Austin Maxi in 1969. But, today, Salter’s Alpine is believed to be one of only 13 still on the road.
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
Robb Report

This Gorgeous, Fully Restored 1981 Lamborghini Countach Just Went up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. For the purists unimpressed by Lamborghini’s attempt to bring the Countach into the 21st century as a hybrid, here’s your shot at landing one of the originals. Earlier this week, Sackey & Co. put [via Dupont Registry] a gorgeous 1981 Countach LP400S up for auction. The auction house is calling it one of the finest restored examples of the coveted supercar, and it’s hard to argue—it looks like it was ripped from a poster. Dressed in its original livery—Nero Tenebre over Bianco Latte—this LP400S, chassis no. 1121374, went through a complete cosmetic and mechanical makeover to...
Robb Report

From a 1997 Carrera to a 2013 M3: An Eclectic Porsche and BMW Collection Is Heading to Auction at Amelia Island

Rudy Mancinas, who passed away in 2021, amassed an impressive collection of cars, including 18 Porsche and BMW examples to be offered without reserve by Gooding & Company during its Amelia Island Auction on Friday, March 4. Mancinas made a careful selection of vehicles when it came to his collection, and many represent the evolution of later Porsche 911 and BMW M 3-Series models, in colors that range from mild to wild. Occasionally, the cars were “Rudyfied” with personal touches and tasteful modifications, such as colored brake calipers and badge accents, to make the appearance of each vehicle unique. At one...
MotorTrend Magazine

Modified Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini

If you find yourself fortunate enough to acquire the sort of financial status that has you pondering, "Ferrari or Lamborghini," then you also have some additional pocket change to customize your high-dollar commuter. Let's be honest, there's nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to your local coffee shop and parking next to the same exact supercar, right? We've all been there.
CarBuzz.com

Most Iconic BMW V12-Powered Cars Ever Made

Last month, BMW announced the end of an era by revealing its very last V12-powered roadgoing series production car. As that sort of language is meant to imply, there's still a chance that the recently revealed BMW 7 Series special edition will not be 'The Final V12'. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that large-capacity engines are not in fashion anymore, and while a BMW V12 has always been rare and expensive, knowing that the option will no longer exist is sad. We can't do anything about it though, so we may as well use the time to look back on a history that is richer than you may imagine.
