MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang – HOW DO YOU FEEL GOING INTO TOMORROW? “It’s really been a great week altogether. With the test down here, we still had some things that we wanted to try in practice, so we were able to utilize that time pretty well. Duels went smooth, so we’ve been near the top of the sheet most of the week and were really fast in the Duel, so I feel really good about tomorrow. It’s kind of slowly been that buildup getting ready for tomorrow. Today, we opted out of practice, so nerves are kind of down and relaxed and tomorrow morning you wake up and you start to feel the pressure of what it’s gonna look like to try and defend the Daytona 500.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO