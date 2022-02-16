ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Jacob Smith and Charlie Wilson Partner for Madera Pro Late Models in 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

17-year-old Jacob Smith of Eagle, Idaho will team up with Charlie Wilson Motorsports for the 2022 Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission Foods at Madera Speedway. Smith will drive the No. 11 Vandoorn Chassis in the MAVTV-televised stock car series at the one-third mile located north of Fresno, Calif. Additional...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER. Off Road Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points at Daytona International Speedway Despite Challenging Day. “The DAYTONA 500 is one of my favorite races of the year and Daytona International Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, so I always come to Florida with big goals for this race. The week started off strong. Justin Alexander and everyone on the team prepared a very fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We settled in and were racing conservatively so that we could be in position for the win, but it wasn’t in the plans for today. We got a little bit of damage to the nose early on that impacted handling, but we made repairs during pit stops to help fix the problem. Midway through the race, the engine started to sound funny and we lost a lot of speed. Our ECR team ran diagnostics under race conditions, but there’s only so much you can do when there is something internal going on. We dropped two valve springs, but we hung on the best we could and settled for 25th. It’s not the day we hoped for, but things happen in racing and our overall engine program and race program is strong. We’re ready to move on and go to Auto Club Speedway next week.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Strong Fourth-Place Drive at Daytona

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst picked up right where he left off last year by scoring a strong fourth-place finish in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota unveils ‘Countless’ Daytona 500 feature

Toyota is proud to debut ‘Countless’, a new commercial featuring two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. The piece highlights all of Toyota’s incredible accomplishments in its 15 seasons in the top level of NASCAR,...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

10th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 11th TY DILLON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1. 12th DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 HERITAGE POOL SUPPLY GROUP CAMARO ZL1. 14th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1. 15th LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 FOX NATION CAMARO ZL1. 18th...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Eagle, ID
State
Colorado State
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Eagle, ID
Sports
Speedway Digest

Wallace Scores Second-Place Finish in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are your emotions like after finishing second in tonight’s Daytona 500?. “Yeah, first of all, that's pretty damn cool to win the 500 in I think the first attempt, maybe not -- but (first) full season for him, so congrats to Austin (Cindric). What could have been, right? Man, need to talk about some happy stuff here. Just dejected, but the thing that keeps me up is just the hard work that we put into our speedway stuff and the hard work from everybody at 23XI, proud of them, can't thank them enough. I knew this was a big move last year for me to go out and be competitive, and we're showing that. It's always the first race of the season and you're getting through everything, but when you come out of the gates like that, it's empowering, it's encouraging. So thanks, everybody, back at the shop, McDonald's, almost got them another one -- back-to-back superspeedway wins. That would have been awesome, especially with it being the 500. But just short. I thought our Toyota teammates did good work until they got picked off one, two, three throughout the race, so we just had to survive.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NCS: Rookie Austin Cindric victorious in 64th Daytona 500 Featured

In the early laps of the opening stage, it was a tug of war between the high line and low line for the lead as four Ford powered cars lead by Brad Keselowski over the low line of Toyota’s lead by Ky. Busch. The Toyota’s of Ky. Busch and Bell both attempted to tandem draft within the pack drafting setting up a back-and-forth inch their way to the front only to lose momentum.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics/United Rentals Chevrolet Team Kick Off 2022 Season With Thrilling Win at Daytona International Speedway. “We joined Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to win, and that’s what we did tonight. I’m so happy for Bennett Transportation & Logistics, United Rentals, Global Industrial and all of the partners at RCR. I worked really well with my spotter, Derek Kneeland, all night. Throughout the race, I kept telling Derek and crew chief Andy Street that I was putting information in the memory bank to remember for late in the race. We timed it perfectly. I was able to drag back and the No. 98 car gave me a heck of a push. We were able to get by. I won at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 with a new team, so it’s cool to join RCR and to win my first race with them. It means so much to me that Andy Street, Danny Lawrence, Richard Childress, and all of the guys at RCR and ECR believe in me. It’s been a fun off-season, and now we get to go race for a championship.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Roger Penske - Media Availability Daytona 500

THE MODERATOR: We're going to get started with our Daytona 500 championship press conferences here. We are joined by our Daytona 500 winning team owner, Roger Penske. This is his third Daytona 500 win for Team Penske on his birthday, so happy birthday. ROGER PENSKE: Thank you. THE MODERATOR: Obviously...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Charlie Wilson
Speedway Digest

NXS: What to watch for in the Beef Its What’s For Dinner 300

The Champ Is Back: Daniel Hemric who spent last year with he Joe Gibbs Racing organization the ended with a win a Phoenix in November that also solidified his 2021 Championship after making the announcement he would move over to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season to join the likes of AJ Allmendinger who had competed for the team full-time bringing home five wins and finishing fourth in the standings for the team. Allmendinger would also go on to win the Cup Series event for Kaulig at Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar - NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar and the No. 42 team were mired in the second pack of trucks for a majority of the first two stages before crew chief Phil Gould made the call for a two-tire stop under caution on lap 65 while most of the leaders opted for fuel only. The call paid off as Hocevar made a charge to the front while avoiding a wreck in turn four on lap 81 before ultimately restarting 11th in overtime. Hocevar continued his push forward, but a caution on the front stretch on the final lap halted his charge, resulting in a ninth-place finish. The 19 year-old posted the 10th-fastest overall lap average on the night (49.682).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Michael McDowell Looks for Daytona 500 Repeat

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang – HOW DO YOU FEEL GOING INTO TOMORROW? “It’s really been a great week altogether. With the test down here, we still had some things that we wanted to try in practice, so we were able to utilize that time pretty well. Duels went smooth, so we’ve been near the top of the sheet most of the week and were really fast in the Duel, so I feel really good about tomorrow. It’s kind of slowly been that buildup getting ready for tomorrow. Today, we opted out of practice, so nerves are kind of down and relaxed and tomorrow morning you wake up and you start to feel the pressure of what it’s gonna look like to try and defend the Daytona 500.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Austin Hill captures first career Xfinity victory in 2022 season opener at Daytona Featured

DAYTONA, Fla. – Austin Hill won the Xfinity series season-opener at Daytona for his first career Xfinity win in his first race for Richard Childress Racing. Using a run down the backstretch on the final lap thanks to a push from Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, Hill was able to swoop to the inside of race leader A.J. Allmendinger and held serve until a race-ending caution flag was displayed after a melee ensued behind the leaders.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlie Wilson Partner#Madera Pro#Mission Foods#Vandoorn Chassis#Mavtv#Pro Late Models#Ikf Grand Nationals#Texan#Mesa Marin Raceway#The Nascar West Series#Orleans Racing
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Makes Valiant Bid at Daytona Victory

Tyler Ankrum was relegated to a 28th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) due to being involved in a late-race melee after being on the doorstep of victory. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro led twice for four laps and mounted a furious charge for the race win in the closing laps before the multi-truck incident occurred.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Jeremy Bullins - Media Availability Daytona 500

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue with our media availabilities for our Daytona 500 championship team. We're now joined by the crew chief of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford, Jeremy Bullins. Why don't you just talk us through what it felt to be up on that pit box there that last lap or two.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. After qualifying in the top-10 in his season debut, Alan and the No. 45 team suffered an early setback in the opening laps as the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender was brought to pit road for an unscheduled stop for a potential issue. Alan battled back to receive the free pass at the conclusion of stage two to get back on the lead lap. After linking up in the draft with Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Kris Wright, Alan made his way to the lead pack with four to go using the high line before he was collected in a 12-truck incident coming to the white flag. The No. 45 made several stops for repairs prior to overtime, but had to settle for a 25th-place finish making Alan the highest-finishing rookie in the NextEra Energy 250.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Getting Caught Up: Daytona 500, 2022 Season Preview Featured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- It’s that time again. The roar of the engines returns to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway today for the 64th running of "The Great American Race." With anticipation running high with the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car – a sellout crowd has been announced for the festivities – this race promises to be worthy of its nickname.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy