Harrisburg, PA

Mastriano mute for the moment on Jan. 6 subpoena

By Dennis Owens
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What did he know and when did he know it? Those are the questions a congressional committee has for State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, York) in regards to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Committee has subpoenaed the Republican, who is now running for governor.

Photos put Senator Doug Mastriano in D.C. on January 6. A congressional subpoena wants to know more about Mastriano’s statements that he witnessed “agitators getting in the face of the police” and “agitator start pushing the police up the capitol steps.”

It wants documents from Mastriano by March 1 and deposition on March 10. Mastriano has not returned calls and texts seeking comment but in June, on the steps of the capitol, told me he was at the Trump rally on January 6 but left when things got violent.

“Once I realized all the speaking events were off we left and that’s a darn shame and I was there to cheer on the Congress, the House, and the Senate not to disrupt it,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano is in a crowded Republican field running for Governor. Some polls have him leading it. Democratic Governors Association reacted sharply saying “Doug Mastriano is running for governor on dangerous lies and die-hard loyalty to Trump, but he won’t escape accountability for his involvement in the deadly January 6th insurrection.”

The subpoena says Mastriano is “compelled” to cooperate. But is he? Congressman Scott Perry was also subpoenaed and ignored it calling the Democratically controlled committee “illegitimate.”

“I think Trump has created a situation where consequences don’t matter anymore and they have to,” Susan Roller said. She is with a group called Our Revolution that sent a letter to Pa.’s Secretary of State asking that Perry be disqualified from the ballot for supporting the insurrection. She thinks Mastirano should too. “I feel that he violated his oath of office to protect the constitution and the people’s right to vote.”

A former federal judge tells me the congressional committee does have teeth but has chosen not to bear them with several people who have ignored their subpoenas. We don’t yet know if Mastriano will cooperate or not.

