Mike Lindell sending truckload of pillows to Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

M ike Lindell is sending a truck full of his pillows to the Freedom Convoy in Canada , the MyPillow CEO told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

Lindell, who hails from Minnesota, denied a report that said he was outright barred Tuesday evening from crossing the Canadian border. He said he initially lacked a permit to cross the border, but his team now has "access to the other permit" and is ready to make its way to the capital city of Ottawa on Thursday.


Over the phone, Lindell said his factory, about an hour and a half away from Ottawa, does not have enough products "because of the cancellation that they did in Canada" over his claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. election. He said the truck carrying pillows for the truckers and their children is expected to arrive in Ottawa later in the afternoon.

CANADA FREEZES AT LEAST 34 CRYPTO WALLETS FUNDING 'FREEDOM CONVOY'

Truckers and their supporters have been protesting across Canada for weeks against COVID-19 mandates. There have been particularly large protests in Ottawa .

The MyPillow CEO was very critical of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "an evil, evil, evil dictator." Lindell said he predicts the protests in Canada will end when Trudeau lifts all the mandates in Canada, saying it is what "99% of the people want in Canada."

"This is disgusting what he's done to Canada," Lindell said. "He needs to get rid of all the mandates and open up Canada. Enough's enough!"

Trudeau made history this week by becoming the first Canadian leader to invoke the federal Emergencies Act to try to bring an end to the Freedom Convoy protests.

A report from the National Post on Monday claimed that an unidentified senior government source said Lindell and an accompanying videographer were traveling to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to convoy protesters. The source also said a MyPillow truck carrying “over 10,000 pillows,” including 1,000 “Bible pillows” for the truckers' children, was intercepted as it tried to cross the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, Ontario.

In his discussion with the Washington Examiner , Lindell denied the claim the truck had been intercepted and insisted he and a videographer did not try and fail to cross the Canadian border themselves.

Right Side Broadcasting Network, based in Auburn, Alabama , had hoped to cover the distribution of the truckers' supplies, according to a statement released by the outlet. However, "due to COVID-19 protocols," RSBN's crew was denied access to Canada and returned to the United States, according to the statement.

Lindell is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and has been a vocal booster of claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 U.S. election. He filed a lawsuit against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to block the panel from retrieving his phone records.

The Canada Services Border Agency has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

