Officials at private Texas school arrested after hiding sex abuse case, police say

By Mitchell Willetts
Merced Sun-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdministrators and coaches at a private school in Midland, Texas were arrested after police say they failed to report alleged sexual abuse against a student. The five staff members at Midland Christian School were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and charged with “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or...

