In 2001, Rachael Ray shared her first recipes for 30-minute meals on television and quickly achieved celebrity status, according to Food Network. In that time, several Rachael-isms — terms and cooking tips attributed to Ray — have become ingrained into our everyday cooking lexicon. One expression forever associated with Ray, and even listed in a glossary on her website, is "EVOO," which is Ray's catchy acronym for extra virgin olive oil. She shares that the full name is too "wordy, and I'm an impatient girl." More Rachael-isms listed in the glossary include "Yum-O!" and "Delish," as well as the direction, "Two turns of the pan," which is her way of adding two tablespoons of oil to a pan without measuring.

