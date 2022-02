With universal designated hitter slated to return for 2022, here are four options the Chicago Cub should sign. The status of the 2022 MLB season remains in question with the lockout still in effect. Even with the lack of news, commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that the owners agreed on bringing back the universal designated hitter position. That possesses an advantage for National League teams looking to add another power bat to their lineup.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO