Erie County, PA

Davis administration discusses potential new plan for 2022 American Rescue Plan funding

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

County leaders gathered at the Erie County Courthouse to discuss the Davis Administrations desire to repeal the 2022 American Rescue Plan Funding.

Here is more on what the administration hopes to do and what county leaders are saying.

County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County leaders came together for a day of listening to discuss a potential new plan for the 2022 American Rescue Plan funding, and what some claim is a lack of public input.

The Davis Administration is seeking to re-budget approximately 26 million dollars in ARP federal funding for the 2022 budget.

The decision was prompted after the former administration budgeted the 26 million last December with three outgoing members including former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

County Executive looks to repeal ARP Plan passed by council

“This council and this administration should determine. This is the mandate of our electorate that said these folks standing behind me and these folks on council are charting the course of history moving forward,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

The administration wanted to change the budget plan could lead to massive budget cuts for the Erie County Community College, along with other projects and programs.

Lack of input from the former administration is also an issue for the current members serving.

“Erie County deserves the opportunity to involve the public and seek input to create a viable plan for spending 2022 ARP funds which benefits the greater good,” said Mike Baker, Mayor of Corry.

Former County Councilman Carl Anderson disputes Davis’ claims and weighs in on the previous process used for money allocation.

Governor calls for action on plan for affordable college, workforce stability

“We had representatives from farm associations, from multiple leaders, volunteer fire companies. It ran the gamete of all of Erie County and their input was sought out, appreciated, and taken seriously, and I think the legislation that was passed shows that,” said Carl Anderson, Former Erie County Councilman.

While unity is wanted among county council members, four of whom supported the first measure, Anderson believes that it will only bring division.

YourErie

Local college at risk of budget cuts

Numerous projects and programs could face a budget cut if Erie County Executive Brenton Davis receives the opportunity to re-budget millions in American Rescue Plan funds. Davis is again defending that plan. The Davis Administration wants to re-budget approximately $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds. During his State of the County speech last month, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mask requirements continue at Erie City Hall

Mask requirements continue for those entering City Hall, including City of Erie employees. As the number of local COVID-19 case numbers continues to decrease, officials are making decisions about masking guidelines. Erie Mayor Joe Schember says there is still a mask requirement at City Hall. Schember says they are following recommendations from the Erie County […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

GrandVAX Giveaway expanded to all Warren County vaccinated citizens

On Thursday, officials in Warren County announced that the WarrenVAX Team has decided to expand the GrandVAX Giveaway to include all vaccinated individuals in the county. Several citizens in Warren County had contacted the team asking that vaccinated invividuals have a chance to be rewarded for their decision to protect themselves and the community. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Emergency rental assistance phasing out in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County has announced that it will no longer accept emergency rental assistance applications. The county is planning to process all applications that were received through Feb. 16, and it has suspended accepting new applications. According to a county press release, the federal emergency phase of the pandemic is set to expire on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly requests sand replenishment funding for Presque Isle

Presque Isle sand replenishment should be a top priority for the budget of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That’s the focus of a letter from Congressman Mike Kelly to the Corps of Engineers. “Presque Isle is an essential economic and natural resource for Erie and Northwestern Pennsylvania at large. We have an obligation to […]
ERIE, PA
Kathy Dahlkemper
YourErie

General McLane School District to drop mask mandate on Feb. 28

The General McLane School District has joined the growing list of local school districts dropping their mask mandate. The school board voted 9-0 to make mask wearing optional. The policy change goes into effect on Feb. 28 for all General McLane employees, staff and students. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Nine Erie Police Officers sworn in

Nine Erie Police Officers were sworn in at City Hall Thursday. While these officers are new to the Erie Police Department, many of them have experience working as police for local universities and other municipalities. The newest members of the police department are replacing officers who recently retired with many years of experience. Mayor Joe […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

A little trash can be a big problem if thrown along Pa. roads

(WHTM) — As you drive down any Pennsylvania road, you can probably see street signs, other cars, and sometimes you see plenty of used cigarette butts and small pieces of trash all along the sides of our roadways. But, just how much trouble can you get into if you throw anything out of a car […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Feb. 20

(WHTM) —  In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano was subpoenaed about the Jan. 6 insurrection as well as Governor Tom Wolf’s thoughts on the unemployment checks hijacked by scammers He will then sit […]
POLITICS
