Atlas Air Worldwide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Khyathi Dalal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAWW - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. My guys still have EPS estimate at $6.14. Lightning is going to strike and Anal-ysts are still calling for partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Hoping for an Earnings Blowout. There should have been crowds banging on the "Buy Now" doors, and...

Related
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Principal Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 7, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.65 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.8B. Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Person
Patrick Doyle
Seeking Alpha

Tenet Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.01B (+1.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, THC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Simon Property Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.45 (-33.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+11.5% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-11.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GE Aviation wins Singapore Airlines engine order valued at $2.8B

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1% pre-market after Singapore Airlines ordered 22 GE9X engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft, including a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract, in a deal valued at $2.8B at list price. Singapore Airlines has a total of 31 Boeing 777-9 aircraft on order and is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Atlas Air Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $7.05 beats by $0.82, revenue of $1.16B beats by $60M

Atlas Air Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:AAWW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.05 beats by $0.82. Revenue of $1.16B (+24.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M. The company expects strong performance in 1Q22, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income similar to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue to be about $1B from flying approximately 85,000 block hours vs. consensus of $961.9M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Upstart stock soars after Q4 earnings beat, strong guidance, stock buyback

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock surges 24% in after-hours trading after the AI lending software company announced a $400M stock buyback program, issued strong Q1 guidance, and posted better-than-expected Q4 results. "With triple-digit growth and record profits, Q4 was an exceptional finish to a breakout year for Upstart (UPST)," said co-founder...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin unit bags $372M Navy modification contract

Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) awarded ~$372M fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of four low-rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K Heavy Lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Seeking Alpha

Avalara Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Report Change The Story?

Avalara is a lesson in why "it should be" is often an exercise in futility in public stock investing. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Raytheon announces executive leadership changes

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has announced executive leadership changes, with Christopher Calio taking helm as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In the new role, Calio will manage the company's four business units as well as its technology and engineering; enterprise services and digital; and operations, quality, environmental, health and safety and supply chain functions.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January

Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%. Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept...
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Air Canada (ACDVF) CEO Michael Rousseau on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2022 8:00 AM ET. Valerie Durand - Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability. Michael Rousseau - President and Chief Executive Officer. Amos Kazzaz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lucie Guillemette - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

