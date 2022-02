SANTA FE — New Mexico would send more of its extra revenue into a reserve fund that’s easier to tap into under legislation advancing at the Legislature. The state Senate on Thursday voted 24-15 in favor of a bill that would — when income is strong and reserves are high — send more money into the state’s operating reserve fund, which can be accessed by a majority vote, rather than a tax stabilization reserve known as the state’s “rainy day” fund.

