Beaumont police arrest 4 and charge them with stealing catalytic converters
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested four people early Wednesday morning after responding to a call at West End Lodge in the 4200 block of North Major...kfdm.com
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested four people early Wednesday morning after responding to a call at West End Lodge in the 4200 block of North Major...kfdm.com
I'm starting to believe that black folk can't live in a civil society. I hate saying that but this is going on all over the country with black folk !!
Comments / 6