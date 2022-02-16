ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont police arrest 4 and charge them with stealing catalytic converters

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested four people early Wednesday morning after responding to a call at West End Lodge in the 4200 block of North Major...

kfdm.com

Comments / 6

767 HP. comanche
5d ago

I'm starting to believe that black folk can't live in a civil society. I hate saying that but this is going on all over the country with black folk !!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia facing new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

MOSCOW/DONETSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
CNN

Why Donbas is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis

Lviv, Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Even as Russian forces mass on Ukraine's border, the spotlight this week has swung back to the rumbling low-intensity war in eastern Ukraine and its possible role in setting the stage for a broader conflict. Over the past three days, there has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#West End#Ford Fusion#The Auto Theft Task Force

Comments / 0

Community Policy