Newark, NJ

'This Is My F—ing Hood': Newark Man Brutally Attacks Cashier After Cutting Line, Report Says

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Golden Wings Fish & Chicken Photo Credit: Google Maps

A cashier at a fried chicken joint in Newark was hospitalized with injuries suffered by a customer who she had apparently scolded for cutting the line, according to authorities and recent news reports.

The man — who remains at large — assaulted the woman following a "quarrel" around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Golden Wings, Fish and Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The man reportedly grabbed the cashier by her hair and placed her in a "full nelson," then slammed her onto the ground, according to a report by RLS Media. He punched her in the eye repeatedly while she was down, kicked her in the ribs and choked her while yelling "This is my f—ing hood,", the outlet says citing a police report.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in stable condition.

Comments / 76

Halaina Davis
4d ago

I dont know what is going on with these men in newark beating on women. Its getting out of hand and needs to stop. What happened to treating others how you want to be treaded. People have lost their morals

Reply(18)
31
Darnal Smith
4d ago

I hope sis alright, and I hope newark's Finest catch dude, but I also hope this chicken spot still open. it's bout 2 be 9:00 and I'm bout 2 go see what these wingz taste like! on da frfr!

Reply(1)
10
Beecee
3d ago

Savages . you no them blacks love there fried chicken wings !! cluck cluck ... he'll be fight in jail on chicken day

Reply
5
 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

