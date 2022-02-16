ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Russia’s invasion threat is affecting gas prices

By Nick Smith, Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro, Marley Kayden
 4 days ago

Gasoline prices surged across the U.S. this week to their highest level in eight years amid rising concerns that a military conflict in Eastern Europe could drive up energy costs.

