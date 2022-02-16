ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate confirms Wallander to Pentagon international affairs role

By Joe Gould
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON ― The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Russia expert Celeste Wallander to be the Pentagon’s assistant defense secretary for international security affairs. The Senate voted 83 to 13 to confirm Wallander, who served as chief executive of the U.S.-Russia Foundation and as a Russia expert on the National Security Council during...

