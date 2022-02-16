FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro retires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The body of fallen FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard arrived at a Long Island funeral home Friday afternoon following a ceremony in Queens in his honor.
In addition to serving New York City, Gerhard was a volunteer firefighter in Islip, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.
The somber ceremony was a salute to one of New York’s bravest. It started with the draping of black and purple bunting, signifying the indescribable loss, on Gerhard’s firehouse in Far Rockaway.
A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens. (Credit: CBS2)
“The fact that he’s not here anymore breaks my heart,...
