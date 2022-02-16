ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro retires

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Nigro called his departure from...

pix11.com

CBS New York

Bunting Ceremony Honors FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard At Far Rockaway Firehouse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The body of fallen FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard arrived at a Long Island funeral home Friday afternoon following a ceremony in Queens in his honor. In addition to serving New York City, Gerhard was a volunteer firefighter in Islip, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. The somber ceremony was a salute to one of New York’s bravest. It started with the draping of black and purple bunting, signifying the indescribable loss, on Gerhard’s firehouse in Far Rockaway. A ceremony was held Friday for Firefighter Jesse Gerhard at his firehouse in Queens. (Credit: CBS2) “The fact that he’s not here anymore breaks my heart,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

FDNY firefighter, 33, dies day after Far Rockaway house fire

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, died after suffering a medical episode Wednesday night, a day after battling a house fire in Queens, according to the FDNY. “I can not express what an extraordinary loss this is for our department,” acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at a Thursday briefing alongside […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Newsday

FDNY firefighter from LI Jesse Gerhard dies at age 33

FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard returned to his firehouse after battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon, as he had done for years. The next night, the 33-year-old from Islip collapsed in the Queens firehouse after suffering a "medical episode" and died.Newsday's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Howard Schnapp; Kendall Rodriguez; Debbie Egan-Chin; Photo Credit: FDNY; Islip Fire Department; Lou Minutoli; Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images.
ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Massive fire tears through vacant Brooklyn building under construction: FDNY

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A massive fire tore through an unoccupied building in Brooklyn early Monday morning, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said on Twitter at 5:50 a.m. that units were responding to a two-alarm fire at 357 Nostrand Ave., at the intersection of Gates Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. The FDNY said the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY Quickly Puts Out Fire At Vacant Hotel Pennsylvania In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Hotel Pennsylvania across from Madison Square Garden in Midtown. FDNY officials said it started around 2 p.m. on the second floor of the vacant 23-story hotel. Heavy smoke could be seen for blocks. More than 70 firefighters were able to put out the flames by around 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police: FDNY Captain Living in Hudson Valley Dealing Drugs

A search warrant was obtained for an FDNY captain's Hudson Valley home. Police say they seized enough drugs to charge the man with felonies. The six-month investigation ended in the apprehension of a Hudson Valley man who's being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell.
HUDSON, NY
NBC New York

FDNY Firefighter Dies Suddenly, a Day After Responding to 2-Alarm Blaze

A young FDNY firefighter has died suddenly after battling a blaze earlier this week. Firefighter Jesse B. Gerhard, 33, died Wednesday after responding to a two-alarm fire in Queens on Tuesday, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. He suddenly collapsed Wednesday night at his firehouse, Kavanagh told a news conference...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY battles Annadale fire; no injuries reported

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A fire in an Annadale home Sunday afternoon prompted a significant emergency response. The FDNY initiated an “all-hands” call at around 3:44 p.m. to 30 Newton St., the end of a dead-end street near Hylan Boulevard, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office. Significant damage could be seen inside the home after firefighters worked to quell the blaze.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Wake, Funeral Arrangements Announced For Fallen FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fallen firefighter will be remembered at a wake and funeral next week. Arrangements for Jesse Gerhard were announced Saturday. A wake will be held Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Frederick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Islip. A funeral will take place Wednesday afternoon at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bayshore. Gerhard died Thursday at his firehouse in Queens after having a medical episode.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

