Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlLmr_0eGdbjhM00

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday.

The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency.

But the bill, Senate Bill 1016 , does allow pharmacists some leeway. For instance, they can refuse to fulfill the prescription if the medication is illegal, if the medication is contrary to the “health and safety of the patient,” the prescription is unavailable, the pharmacist lacks sufficient equipment or the pharmacist does not regularly stock the medication.

In those instances, the pharmacist would not be subject to criminal prosecution or disciplinary actions from the Arizona Board of Pharmacy.

Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said she had been working with pharmacists to develop the bill, which she said would only have a real-world impact during a pandemic.

Off-label medications have become popular among conservatives and COVID-19 vaccine skeptics , with many in Arizona seeking out specific nurse practitioners who prescribe the medications. Some have taken more drastic measures, including buying animal use versions of the drugs which are dangerous for human consumption.

Many Arizonans in Facebook groups dedicated to helping each other find the alternative COVID-19 treatments have turned to compounding pharmacies.

Compounding pharmacies came under fire in 2012 when one in Michigan was connected to a meningitis outbreak that killed more than 100 people and infected more than 750 across 23 states .

The outbreak caused the passage of the Drug Quality and Security Act of 2013 , which created “outsourcing facilities” for compounding pharmacies to get certain drugs in bulk. However, certain problems still remain .

Arizona is one of only 22 states that conducts routine inspections of compounding pharmacies and requires certain sterile conditions in facilities where medications are made. In Texas, more than 60 people lost all or some of their eyesight due to a contaminated steroid injection.

There is largely no federal regulation on compound pharmacies and regulation is mostly left to state entities like the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy .

The bill is similar in language to one in Indiana, and a number of other legislatures across the country are pushing similar bills around the off-label use of drugs touted by conservatives as alternative treatments to COVID-19. Lawmakers in C olorado, Florida, Idaho, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia have all introduced legislation that would limit medical board authority as it relates to COVID-19 treatments.

Ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19. It is primarily used for treating parasitic worms and is not an antiviral drug. One form of the medication is approved by the FDA is used for treating people with intestinal diseases and roundworms . Studies have also shown mixed results on how it can help with treating COVID-19.

One small study out of Brazil found that those who used the ivermectin, along with other drugs, actually had lower levels of the COVID-19 antibodies that are needed for immunity.

“[O]ur results strongly suggest that ivermectin use can interfere in the specific immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, affecting memory cells and the production of antibodies against that virus,” the study says. Those who took the medicine also experienced abdominal pain, diarrhea and a dulled sense of taste.

Townsend’s bill also could open pharmacists up to civil liabilities, according to pharmacists who testified against it during Wednesday’s Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

Jens Timothy, who has been a practicing pharmacist in Arizona for more than a decade, said that while the bill protects them from criminal liability, it does not protect them from civil liability. He gave a personal story of his own experience with ivermectin.

Timothy had an 81-year-old patient who he knew was on medication for a heart arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat . One day, this man came in with a prescription for ivermectin from a prescriber based out of Washington. Timothy said that was problematic, as ivermectin has been known to cause tachycardia , where the heart can speed up to over 100 beats per minute .

Timothy couldn’t get a hold of the patient or the prescriber, and under this new bill he would be forced to prescribe the medication. Doing so, he said, would more than likely kill the man and then he would be civilly liable.

“I have sacrificed a lot for my white coat,” Timothy said. “It means a lot to me to be a pharmacist and help my patients.”

Other pharmacists said the bill is unnecessary, noting that current state law already allows for prescribers to give out off-label medications.

One pharmacist who spoke in favor of the bill, Mark Boesen, said that it is about finding what is right for each patient.

“I think there needs to be a balance right now,” Boesen said.

Townsend said she is willing to work to tighten up the issue of civil liability for pharmacists, but said she disagreed with pharmacists who said that current law allows for the prescription of off-label medications. She called ivermectin a “very safe medication.”

“God above is going to shine down on you,” Townsend said about pharmacists who prescribed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. “You resisted the ‘high above’ CDC.”

The bill passed along party lines and will head to the full Senate for a vote.

The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 69

ET Strong
3d ago

FinallyAZ giving people the "right to try". Pharmacists ha e NO RIGHT to over rule a prescribing physician!!

Reply(3)
27
Lucy and Ethel
3d ago

So? Who's forcing you to get a script? This is getting beyond ridiculous at this point. Totally political. 🤮

Reply
10
stagleap07
3d ago

Google least educated States then you decide if you want them talking to you about science or medicine.

Reply(2)
11
Arizona Mirror

‘Our life could be in danger’: Phoenix residents protest landlord in the face of retaliation

For the residents of the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, standing up to management means retaliation — but the community feels they have no other options because they worry their lives depend on it.  “When you go to sleep, you never know if you’re going to get up the next morning,” resident Rosa […] The post ‘Our life could be in danger’: Phoenix residents protest landlord in the face of retaliation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Auditor general: election audits wouldn’t begin until 2024 cycle

Turning the Arizona Auditor General’s Office into an elections oversight unit will be a substantial undertaking that will require time and resources, and that means it won’t conduct election audits until after this year, a Senate committee was told Thursday.  Auditor General Lindsay Perry explained to the Senate Government Committee that her office will need […] The post Auditor general: election audits wouldn’t begin until 2024 cycle appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth

A week after a move to ban all gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arizona was rejected, GOP lawmakers passed a measure barring gender confirmation surgery for minors. “This bill mirrors the international standards that have been implemented in other countries such as Finland, which is one of the most transgender friendly countries,” Sen. Tyler […] The post Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Top Republican casts doubt on plan to break up Maricopa County

A proposal to split up Maricopa County got unanimous Republican backing in a House of Representatives committee, but doesn’t have the support of the most important GOP vote in the chamber — House Speaker Rusty Bowers.  Bowers is skeptical about House Bill 2787, which would carve Maricopa County into four new counties. He called the […] The post Top Republican casts doubt on plan to break up Maricopa County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Rosemont Mine project in southern Arizona faces pushback over water storage

Despite widespread resistance from the City of Tucson, Pima County, multiple environmental groups and Indigenous tribes throughout southern Arizona, Canadian-based Hudbay Minerals continues to push its Rosemont Mine project through roadblocks hoping to get final approval. While state and federal regulators — as well as 19th Century mining law — seem to side with the […] The post Rosemont Mine project in southern Arizona faces pushback over water storage appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Rising wages could not keep pace with inflation in Arizona in 2021

WASHINGTON – Wages rose 5.3% in the Phoenix metro area last year, but prices rose almost twice as fast, with rising fuel and food prices eroding workers’ buying power despite a surging economy. The situation in Arizona mirrored the U.S., where an average 5% increase in salary and wages was outstripped by a 7% rise […] The post Rising wages could not keep pace with inflation in Arizona in 2021 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Proposal adds ‘teeth’ to parents’ bill of rights, paving the way for lawsuits against teachers

Teachers could face lawsuits from parents and potential criminal charges under proposed legislation that adds penalties to violations of Arizona’s parents’ bill of rights.  State law already protects the rights of parents to raise their children, but it doesn’t include recourse for parents who feel their rights have been violated. That would change if Senate […] The post Proposal adds ‘teeth’ to parents’ bill of rights, paving the way for lawsuits against teachers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republicans look to curb lobbying activities by cities, counties, school districts

Because cities and counties often oppose legislation they propose, GOP lawmakers are looking to ban them from hiring the contract lobbyists who fight those bills at the Capitol.  On a party-line 4-3 vote, with all three Democratic members opposing the proposal, the Senate Government Committee approved Senate Bill 1198, which prohibits cities, towns, counties, school […] The post Republicans look to curb lobbying activities by cities, counties, school districts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GILBERT, AZ
#Cdc#Ivermectin#Covid#Hydroxychloroquine#Pharmacists#Gop#Republican#Senate#Arizonans
Arizona Mirror

Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence

It’s impossible to overstate just how lawless and dangerous Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich showed himself to be this month when he issued a flagrantly political legal opinion that all but dares Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a literal war and send troops to the border to engage in firefights with drug cartels, human smugglers […] The post Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

House passes measure to avoid school funding cuts, but Senate appears 1 GOP vote short

The push to temporarily raise the state’s spending limit for K-12 schools and avoid nearly $1.2 billion in cuts that could close classrooms passed easily in the state House of Representatives but stalled out in the Senate, where it may only be one Republican shy of the 20 votes needed to pass it. With the […] The post House passes measure to avoid school funding cuts, but Senate appears 1 GOP vote short appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Leftist ASU student groups allege infiltration by Kari Lake campaign staffers

Five members of Kari Lake’s campaign team attempted to infiltrate planning meetings for an anti-sexual assault protest organized by a coalition of leftist student groups at Arizona State University, the groups alleged.  Members of the student groups became suspicious after the purported Lake campaign members made statements espousing conservative talking points and unsuccessfully tried to […] The post Leftist ASU student groups allege infiltration by Kari Lake campaign staffers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

GOP guv candidates embrace Brnovich’s opinion on using troops to repel a border ‘invasion’

Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s recent opinion declaring that transnational criminal activity at the U.S.-Mexico border constituted an invasion of Arizona and that Gov. Doug Ducey has powers under the U.S. Constitution to go to war to repel it was welcome news to the leading Republican candidates vying to replace him next year.  At the request […] The post GOP guv candidates embrace Brnovich’s opinion on using troops to repel a border ‘invasion’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

