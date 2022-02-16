ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Daytona 500 forecast: When could we see rain delay

By Rebecca Barry
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLM15_0eGdbiod00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As race fans flock to Daytona for Speed Week , the forecast looks pretty phenomenal with warm, mostly dry days expected.

The only chance we see in the forecast for a rain delay would be on Friday evening during the truck races. It will be cloudier Friday afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Expect chances for a passing shower or two Friday night during the truck race.

The track should be dry by Saturday, especially in time for the 300 to fire up. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and cooler temperatures, only topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather rebounds for the main event on Sunday . After a cool start, the raceway warms up quickly into the mild mid 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a whopping opportunity to get sunburned. No rain delays are expected for the main event.

Race teams are paying even closer attention to the weather than most fans as they make adjustments to the tire pressure, fuel, etc. based on the humidity, temperature and other factors. Most racing tires are filled with compressed nitrogen instead of normal air because the much drier compressed nitrogen does not expand as much as the tires warm significantly during the race. Moisture found on normal air expands the most during warm ups like this and would more significantly alter the pressure of the tire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late-April weather in late-February

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill in the air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 80s. That’s closer to average highs in April than in February. We should see plenty of sunshine through the day with just a few passing clouds. Humidity gradually builds over the next few days, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One cool morning before a big warm up

We’ve got a beautiful night in store with a clear sky and cool temperatures. Sunday morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s across the Bay Area. It stays mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. It stays warm and dry […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Daytona 500#Temperature#Tires#Daytona For Speed Week
WFLA

More gold for Germany, more Olympic history by Meyers Taylor

BEIJING (AP) — Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic medals. Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record also. The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won silver in the women’s bobsled competition. Meyers Taylor grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal […]
SPORTS
WFLA

Huge solar flare captured on GOES satellite

One of the nicer side effects of CMEs are a dazzling light show. When the plasma shoots off of the surface of the sun, it gets caught up in strong solar winds that sweep it away from the sun and towards Earth.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

MLB announces all spring training games delayed until at least March 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Baseball has announced that spring training games will be postponed until March 5th. The decision comes as an ongoing labor dispute continues between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Major League Baseball said in a statement obtained by WFLA: “We regret that, without a collective […]
MLB
WFLA

FHP looks for man who caused Tampa woman to crash into building

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was seriously hurt after someone hit her car and caused it to crash into a building Friday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 56th Street when its driver turned left into the path of the woman’s Mazda 3. […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy