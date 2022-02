Canberra thinktank A New Approach put out an interesting paper last week on the state of public funding for Australian arts and culture. The report made some bold statements about the level of support given to the arts and culture during the pandemic. Most notably, A New Approach claims “arts and culture organisations and businesses accessed more than $4 billion of COVID support in the last four months of the 2019–20 financial year.” The big number would have surprised many in the cultural sector who struggled through the pandemic with little or no government support. Sure enough, the figure was picked...

