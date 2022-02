To commemorate Black History Month, members of the community were invited to view a documentary titled “Power to Heal” at Messinger’s funeral home here in Payson. The film, produced in part by a grant from the Endowment for the Humanities, and narrated by actor Danny Glover, tells a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans. The Democrats of Rim Country, Women’s Caucus, brought it to the community.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO