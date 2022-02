CHICAGO (CBS)–Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday said he plans to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate for most places at the end of the month, citing plummeting infection and hospitalization rates in Illinois. But he said he would keep his mask mandate for Illinois schools in place for weeks longer than that. “I think all of us are getting tired of wearing masks, that’s for sure, but I have to say, I mean, an enormous compliment to the people of Illinois. We have done such a good job. You have done such a good job of keeping each other safe,” Pritzker...

