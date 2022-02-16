ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

I-95 in Robeson County reopened after crash

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O7cS_0eGdaZiL00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene of a crash late Wednesday afternoon that caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95 south in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. near Highway 301 and the highway was fully reopened about 7 a.m., NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass reopened after crash at Queens Harbor Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass in the Surfside Beach have been reopened after being closed Sunday afternoon because of a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The agency’s real-time trafficking monitoring website shows the crash happened about 3:10 p.m. at the Queens Harbor Boulevard […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Sports
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Traffic
Robeson County, NC
Government
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 people killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed and another person injured Saturday afternoon in a single-car crash in Georgetown County, authorities said. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims Sunday afternoon as Floyd Mack Linnen, Jr. and Dominique Cierra Washington, both of Georgetown. Authorities have not said who was driving the vehicle. The crash […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds following an exchange in gunfire with a driver in the University City area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The shootout happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road. According to the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#95 South#Traffic Accident#Ncdot#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

350 charged in North Carolina in statewide alcohol-enforcement operation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have charged 350 people with nearly 800 alcohol, drug, weapons and driving offenses during a statewide crackdown, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. The state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement division, the State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement teamed up to “reduce crime and enhance public safety […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

South Carolina lighthouse closed for repairs after newly noticed damage

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The only historic lighthouse regularly open to the public in South Carolina is closed for repairs, earlier than planned. The weekly inspection of the Hunting Island State Park lighthouse found new cracks in the structure built in 1875, leading officials to close it indefinitely until repairs are made. This closure […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

‘Iconic’ wooden arches over North Carolina pedestrian bridge collapse

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The wooden arches over a Hickory City Walk pedestrian bridge crossing N.C. 127 collapsed overnight. The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown. In April 2021, the project hid a roadblock due to “concerns brought to the contractor’s […]
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Lynches River boat landing opens after 6 years of work

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — After six years of work, a new boat landing is open to the public on the Lynches River. “It’s been a long road but we finally made it,” Florence County councilman Roger Poston said of the ribbon cutting. Poston said before the landing opened, there was a 25 mile stretch of […]
SCRANTON, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old killed in Laurinburg homicide

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Laurinburg Police officials say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday. According to LPD, officers responded to Phritz Street in the City about 3:30 Sunday afternoon for a reported gunshot victim. Officers saw a crowd running toward the location of the victim. The 17-year-old male was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Family protests killing of man by Hemmingway police officer

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (AP) — The family of a man killed by a South Carolina police officer, who now faces charges, marched on Saturday to honor his life and protest his death. More than 50 people marched down Main Street in the small town of Hemingway in Williamsburg County in a call for justice as part of the […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy