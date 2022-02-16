I-95 in Robeson County reopened after crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene of a crash late Wednesday afternoon that caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95 south in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. near Highway 301 and the highway was fully reopened about 7 a.m., NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.