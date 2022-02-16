I-95 in Robeson County reopened after crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene of a crash late Wednesday afternoon that caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95 south in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
It happened about 5:45 p.m. near Highway 301 and the highway was fully reopened about 7 a.m., NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1