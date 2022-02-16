ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Chris Lammons wanted in connection with Las Vegas assault involving Saints' Alvin Kamara

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested over Pro Bowl weekend and charged with battery in Las Vegas. Kamara and three other men are accused of assaulting one victim in the incident, which was caught on surveillance video according to police.

According to a new report from KLAS-TV, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is one of the three men wanted in connection with the assault. Kamara identified all three men he was with to police when he was taken into custody, per the report. Las Vegas metro police arrested two other men, identified as Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young, in connection with the assault. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Lammons, per KSHB-TV reporter Hayley Lewis.

The KLAS-TV report says that Lammons, along with Kamara, Ahmaad and Young, face charges of conspiring to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Lammons, 26, is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason. He first signed with the Chiefs in 2019 as a practice squad player and has since worked his way up to a role as a multi-phase special teamer and starting gunner. He finished the 2021 season on injured reserve.

According to Kansas City Star reporter Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are aware of the situation, but they have no further comment at this time.

