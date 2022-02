PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2021 Connection Earnings Conference Call. My name is Justin, and I will be the coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, there’ll be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, the conference call is the property of Connection and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without a specific permission from the company.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO