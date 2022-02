Alpina is working on refreshed styling for the B3 Touring and XB7. We have spy shots of them both, so you can get an idea of what changes are coming to these vehicles. The updated B3 Touring features redesigned headlights that have a thinner, pointier shape than the current lamps. There's also a revised look for the bumper with vertical inlets in the corners. The rear also wears camouflage, but the changes are much harder to see.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO