ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon Feels ‘Guilty’ for Not Spending More Time With Late Son Zen: I Can Only Give ‘So Much’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHdeU_0eGdY95g00
Nick Cannon Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Looking back. Nick Cannon wishes he’d had more time with his late son, Zen, before the infant’s December 2021 death.

“There’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact [that] I didn’t get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen, that I have other children even in a similar age,” the California native, 41, revealed during a therapy session with Dr. Laura Berman, which was shown on the Wednesday, February 16, episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “And it’s like, ‘OK, I’m guilty that I’m not there every day. I’m guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give them so much.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWMCG_0eGdY95g00
Nick Cannon Courtesy of Nick Cannon/YouTube

Before Cannon shared the clip of his recent counseling session, he told viewers, “I am a work in progress and therapy has been an important tool in helping learn and grow and navigate through my unconventional personal life.”

The Drumline actor continued: “I walk around with a backpack full of guilt. But at least I know the harder that I work, then it makes the guilt easier to deal with.”

Alyssa Scott gave birth to Zen, her first child with the Masked Singer host, in June 2021. The baby boy passed away five months later after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Alyssa was just, like, the strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” the Wild ‘n Out host said of the model, 28, in December 2021. “[She] was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible.”

Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell. The daytime host welcomed twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021 and revealed earlier this year that he’s expecting another little one with Bre Tiesi.

While announcing in January that his eighth child is on the way, the rapper mentioned that he struggled to “figure out a chronological order or hierarchy” between sharing the pregnancy news and revealing that Zen had passed away. He later apologized for bringing up his late son at that moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuWc3_0eGdY95g00
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott with son Zen. Courtesy of Nick Cannon/YouTube

“It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting,” he said on The Nick Cannon Show on February 3. “I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that. … I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”

Cannon added at the time: “I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I [will] do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

While the actor’s love life has raised eyebrows over recent years, he and Carey, 51, maintain a healthy bond while coparenting. An insider recently told Us Weekly that the former American Idol judge is “happy” for her ex-husband and his growing family.

Cannon even praised the “Without You” singer on Wednesday, noting, “She and I, we’re really great friends and she’s kind of taught me so much.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 3

'Ellena Handbasket
4d ago

well gee, mr. Cannon, maybe you should have thought about that before having eight children with multiple women. the only person at fault for you not having enough time to spend with your prodigious amount of Offspring is you. Just be thankful that you have a job that allows you to comfortably maintain the lifestyle of that many children and their mothers. I mean, I'm sure he loved all of his children very much, but there should come a point in every man's life when he looks around and says "okay, that's enough children with multiple women, it's time to stop and concentrate on what I already have." if he is feeling guilty about this, that means he knows something is wrong in the equation. He needs to address it.

Reply
3
4fnreal
4d ago

you have time to correct the foolishness with your living offsprings. Get busy tomorrow and no other day is promise to us.

Reply
2
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Nick Cannon shares unseen photo of baby Zen with siblings

Nick Cannon's baby son will "forever" be an "angel" to his whole family. The 'Wild 'N Out' presenter and Alyssa Scott's five-month-old son Zen sadly died from brain cancer in August and over the weekend, the 41-year-old star shared a never-before-seen photo of the tot with some of his siblings that had been taken prior to his passing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Reaction To Nick Cannon’s Baby News Revealed: Plus — How The Twins Feel

Nick Cannon’s baby news didn’t affect ex-wife Mariah Carey, but it will if he does not stay on top of his daddy duties with their twins!. Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a dad — again! The father of superstar songstress’ Mariah Carey’s ten-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccan – revealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. The news comes just one month after the death of his baby son, Zen, with girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, 28. And while that was truly heartbreaking for the entire family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick and Mariah’s twins are focusing on the future — and they are “excited” to have another sibling on the way!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zen#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon issues apology to the 5 mothers of his children

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the mothers of his children for his part in any "pain or confusion" regarding his most recent baby announcement. The 41-year-old dad acknowedged he "failed" earlier this week when he shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child. "I wish to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Meet Wilde! Eve And Maximillion Cooper Give First Look At Their Newborn Son: 'Words Can't Describe This Feeling'

The couple announced the recent birth of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper by debuting him on the 'gram. Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are over the moon with joy, revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child together. Their newborn son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper and he was born at the beginning of the month.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy