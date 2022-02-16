Wayne County Man Joins Race for 24th Congressional District

Mercy Flight Central has a new leader. According to Finger Lakes 1, James Cox will be taking over the role of President/CEO of the group from Jeffrey Bartkoski, who is retiring. Cox, who was previously in charge of United Way of Northern New York, will take over April 4th. He said Mercy Flight is “a precious asset to the residents of the Finger Lakes, Greater Rochester, Syracuse, and Mohawk Valley areas.”

