Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Man Joins Race for 24th Congressional District

By Ed Vivenzio
 4 days ago
The race for New York’s 24th Congressional District has added a new player. WWNY reports that Wayne County’s John...

Local Civil Air Patrol Cadet Wins Award

A local Civil Air Patrol Cadet has earned a statewide award. 20 year old Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Davis of Shortsville has been awarded the Captain James “Burr” Reddig, USAF memorial award. The Rochester Composite Squadron, of which Davis belongs, was also honored as New York Wing’s Squadron of Merit for 2021.
Mercy Flight Central Gets New President/CEO

Mercy Flight Central has a new leader. According to Finger Lakes 1, James Cox will be taking over the role of President/CEO of the group from Jeffrey Bartkoski, who is retiring. Cox, who was previously in charge of United Way of Northern New York, will take over April 4th. He said Mercy Flight is “a precious asset to the residents of the Finger Lakes, Greater Rochester, Syracuse, and Mohawk Valley areas.”
#VaxForKids Clinics Coming to Cayuga County

Two #VaxForKids pop up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be coming to Cayuga County. The first will be held Friday from 2:30-4:30pm at Southern Cayuga High School. The second will be at the Fingerlakes Mall next Monday from 1:00-3:00pm. Registration information can be found here. Get the top stories on your...
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

