According to Benzinga Pro data Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) posted a 10.8% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 8.14% over the previous quarter to $589.70 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs reached earnings of $42.60 million and sales of $545.30 million in Q3.

