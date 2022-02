I have tried everything with Tmobile and Samsung. Reset network. New Sim. Factory reset. Update Firmware. Samsung tells me it's not just tmobile that is having this issue with the Fold Z3. They have not been able to determine why some Folds are having this problem. I even tried the fix on the Tmobile forums had still had a two dropped calls this morning. I appreciate everyone's advice and help. While I do love the Fold, it's just to annoying to be wondering if the call will connect, drop or if calls are coming in!

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO