Law Enforcement

2 children drive stolen cars 100 mph, strike deputy, police say

By CHRIS BERINATO
WWMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBFF) — Two juveniles from Baltimore face assault charges after police say they hit a Calvert County deputy's patrol vehicle. The events unfolded Feb. 14 when the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a lookout alert for two vehicles traveling south on a state highway at speeds exceeding 100 mph, weaving in...

wwmt.com

WSAZ

Two women arrested after search warrant

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search warrant early Monday morning. According to the Gallia County Sheriff, a deputy first stopped Jaden V. Sexton, 20 of Gallipolis, and Brie-anna T. George, 22 of Gallipolis, Sunday evening for traffic violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, Deputies seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash from the car and the occupants.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTGS

Already facing 80 charges, ex-police chief busted again for stealing catalytic converters

CHADBOURNE, N.C. (WCTI) — A former North Carolina police chief has been arrested again after his most recent employer accused him of catalytic converter theft. Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested by Tabor City police after Chief Donald Dowless said a body shop where Spivey had been working reported two catalytic converters were stolen sometime during the Christmas holidays.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBRE

Suspect in fraud investigation identified, wanted by police

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blakely police say that with the help of PA Crime Stoppers, they were able to identify one suspect in a check fraud and theft investigation from December of 2021. According to police, the investigation began in December of 2021 after a check was stolen from a car in Hazle Township. […]
BLAKELY, PA
The Independent

Black corrections officer sues Walmart after being mistaken for shoplifter

A Black law enforcement officer has sued Walmart after being mistaken for a serial shoplifter.David Conners says he was shopping at a Walmart store in Fayette County, Georgia, when he was handcuffed by police who had been called to deal with a shoplifter.“I ain’t never shoplift a day in my life. You got the wrong man,” the corrections officer said he told police officers as they detained him to investigate the situation.Mr Conners told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that the officers even showed him video of the shoplifter stealing electronics.But they continued to detain him even after he showed them identification...
