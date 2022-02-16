2 children drive stolen cars 100 mph, strike deputy, police say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men they say attacked a woman while she had two children in the car. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday on Park Avenue in East Harlem. Police said the suspects walked up to the 22-year-old victim as she got out of her vehicle. One man allegedly hit the woman in the head with a gun, before all three smashed her car with bats. Two children were inside the vehicle, but were not injured. Police said the woman was able to drive away and was treated for swelling and bruising. Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO