T GAMBLE: How about a halftime show for the 80-year-olds?

By T Gamble wtg@colliergamble.com
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Well, the Super Bowl is over and I’m reading more about the halftime show than I am about the outcome of the game. I saw the halftime show, and while it was not my favorite, it was OK. Based on comments I’ve read, there is a sharp divide...

goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
Albany Herald

Dick Van Dyke's still got it

Dick Van Dyke is starring in a new music video released by Arlene & the Vantastix, his wife Arlene Silver's band. In it, the "Mary Poppins" star, now 96, shows he can still step in time. He dances with Silver as she sings the song "Everybody Loves a Lover." Van...
Albany Herald

Austin Butler thrust into spotlight as the King in 'Elvis' trailer

Austin Butler has some big blue suede shoes to step into for his role as Elvis Presley, but if the first trailer for the biopic about the King is any indication, he's ready. Warner Bros. (which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia) on Thursday released the first trailer for "Elvis," previewing the story about the singer's meteoric rise.
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
hotnewhiphop.com

Johnny Knoxville Swears Off Dangerous Stunts After Doctor Tells Him His "Brain Is Scrambled"

Director Jeff Tremaine is convinced that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville won't be able to stay away from completing dangerous stunts, but the actor is determined to put his health first. Over the years, Knoxville and his cohorts have been subjected to serious injuries thanks to Jackass, but his brain hemorrhage has caused his physicians to tell him to slow down on the stunts.
