If one had to define the Republican agenda, it would be to save Texas from total disintegration at the hands of the Democrats. This election year, would-be saviors have flooded the field of those grappling for the state’s most coveted seat. There is a total of 22 Democratic and Republican Texans (that includes three Green and Libertarian convention candidates) vying for the position of Texas governor, plus six others that either withdrew or were disqualified.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO