A Gold Standard Transaction is Complete

About a week ago, a little birdie (which some might call a publicist) informed us that Parachute — the go-to lifestyle brand for luxe, durable, and cozy bedding — would soon debut "...one of [its] most exciting launches of the year." Given that the affordable-luxe brand is already responsible for some award-winning Most Wanted editor favorite sleep goods, a cartoonishly large question mark adorned our heads as we read on to discover that, starting today, Parachute would launch its first ever GOTS-certified organic cotton collection, consisting of everything the brand does best — bedding sets, blankets, bath towels, loungewear — produced with the stringent ecological and social criteria set by the Global Organic Textile Standard, the gold standard for organic cotton certification.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO