Audacy’s Q4 Numbers Come Wednesday. Will Its Stock Rebound?

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Wednesday, the two biggest audio content creation and distribution companies in the U.S. will each release their fourth quarter...

www.rbr.com

dot.LA

Why Rivian's Stock Is On the Rebound

Electric truck maker Rivian staged a mini-revival on the stock market Monday, propelled by the news that George Soros’ investment firm had snapped up nearly $2 billion worth of shares in the company late last year. Rivian shares climbed more than 12% at one point Monday morning, thanks in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dipped Today, Then Rebounded

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was down by as much as 3% at 10:35 a.m. ET Tuesday -- before turning around, erasing its losses, and heading higher in early afternoon trading. As of 12:34 p.m. ET, it was up by about 1%. The reason for the sell-off was no great mystery: Nvidia...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Iheartmedia#Audacy Inc#Entercom
Benzinga

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares jumped 68.1% to $47.34 after Republic Services reported it will buy the company at $48 per share in cash. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) gained 65.4% to $15.78. Tritium DCFC shares surged nearly 40% Tuesday after the Australian EV charging company announced its new manufacturing facility will be located in the United States. Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared at the White House to make the announcement yesterday.
STOCKS
Deadline

Disney Stock Bucks Market Downturn, Rising 3% As Wall Street Applauds Quarterly Numbers, Rebound Of Theme Parks

Disney’s strong quarterly numbers, especially the rebound of its theme parks to 2019 levels of revenue and operating income, propelled a 3% gain for its stock despite the gloom on Wall Street. The stock, which is a Dow component and a bellwether for consumer sentiment, finished at $152.25. It extended its rally from mid-January, when it slipped below $130 to establish a new 52-week low. The upswing came despite a 2% decline for both the Dow and Nasdaq, mostly due to fresh inflation worries. After the close of trading on Wednesday, Disney reported that its flagship Disney+ streaming service had just shy...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

Stock markets were sharply higher on Wednesday. Walt Disney's results sent the stock sharply higher after hours. However, a tech stock in the software-as-a-service realm did even better than Disney. The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday...
STOCKS
Forbes

What To Expect From Tripadvisor’s Stock Post Q4?

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP), an online travel company providing booking for hotel reservations, transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants, is scheduled to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 16. We expect Tripadvisor’s stock to likely see little movement due to mixed Q4 results with revenues coming in line and earnings missing consensus estimates. The travel company saw a solid rebound in travel demand trends in Q3, but traffic on its network remained significantly below 2019 levels. That said, the pandemic-related challenges still continue to add near-term uncertainty to the speed of its recovery, only further amplified by the news of its CEO and co-founder Steve Kaufer leaving the company in 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal's Beaten Down Stock May See A Massive Rebound

This article was originally published on February 9 for the SA Marketplace service subscribers, Reading the Markets. The story has been updated as of February 13 where italicized. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has plunged over several months after topping out at over $300. The shares are now trading for around $120 at...
MARKETS
Forbes

Will Under Armour Stock See Higher Levels Following Its Q4?

Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, February 11. We expect Under Armour stock to trade higher post-fiscal Q4 2021 results with revenues and earnings likely beating consensus. After struggling through most of 2020, the company has signaled that its turnaround is in motion during the nine months of fiscal 2021. The company is seeing higher consumer demand and has implemented several changes including a substantial restructuring plan that is helping significantly toward margin improvements. Looking ahead, UA’s management expects revenue to surge 25% year-over-year (y-o-y) for the full-year 2021, compared to its previous estimate of a low-twenties percentage increase. The company also lifted its forecast for adjusted operating income and earnings per share to $475 million and $0.74, respectively, up from prior ranges of $340 million to $350 million and $0.50 to $0.52.
MARKETS
Forbes

Should You Buy Dexcom Stock After Its Downbeat Q4?

The stock price of Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring systems, has seen a drop of 8% over the last month, while it was down 5% on Friday, Feb 11, due to the company’s downbeat Q4 results. Dexcom’s revenue of $698.5 million was slightly above the consensus estimate of $697.5 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued new customer additions, amid rising awareness of CGM devices. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 was well below the $0.87 consensus estimate. The earnings were impacted by a 27% rise in operating expenses, owing to increased development and operational costs for the preparation of its new CGM system - G7 - launch. Looking forward, the company’s 2022 revenue guidance of $2.88 billion also fell short of $2.96 billion figure per the consensus estimate. Downbeat earnings as well as the 2022 guidance didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a dip in its stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Ready to Buy More Unity Stock After Its Q4 report

The stock is trading about 44% off its all-time high, while the business is enjoying momentum. Unity is seeing healthy demand across gaming, e-commerce, and industrial use cases. The business is delivering robust revenue growth, while profitability is rapidly improving. It's been quite the rollercoaster ride for Unity Software (NYSE:U)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Will Palantir Technologies' Q4 Earnings boost the stock from its 52-week low levels?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.07M (+29.8% Y/Y). While revenue growth has experienced a slowdown in government segment, it has still received several multi-million-dollar contracts that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

