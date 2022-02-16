Audacy’s Q4 Numbers Come Wednesday. Will Its Stock Rebound?

The stock price of Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring systems, has seen a drop of 8% over the last month, while it was down 5% on Friday, Feb 11, due to the company’s downbeat Q4 results. Dexcom’s revenue of $698.5 million was slightly above the consensus estimate of $697.5 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued new customer additions, amid rising awareness of CGM devices. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 was well below the $0.87 consensus estimate. The earnings were impacted by a 27% rise in operating expenses, owing to increased development and operational costs for the preparation of its new CGM system - G7 - launch. Looking forward, the company’s 2022 revenue guidance of $2.88 billion also fell short of $2.96 billion figure per the consensus estimate. Downbeat earnings as well as the 2022 guidance didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a dip in its stock.

