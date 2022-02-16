ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Ethics violation complaint against local judge goes to state Supreme Court

By Michael Prochaska
Oconee Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hearing Panel of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission confirmed Feb. 3 that Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris violated the Code of Judicial Conduct when he berated a bail bondsman July 10, 2019. Following a...

www.oconeeenterprise.com

