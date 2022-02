The board of trustees at Katy ISD was selected as one of nine boards in the state to participate in the Raise Your Hand Texas Trustee Advocates Program. “Legislative decisions made in Austin have an impact on all Texas school districts and the millions of students and families they serve,” said KISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski in a press release. “The advocacy training and work with Raise Your Hand Texas will expand beyond our Trustees and myself."

KATY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO