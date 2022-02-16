ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Court throws out part of conviction in 2013 porch shooting

By Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le0vA_0eGdTM5Z00

A Detroit-area man who fatally shot a young woman on his porch will get a new sentencing hearing after the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously threw out part of his conviction.

The court said Ted Wafer’s constitutional rights were violated when a jury was allowed to convict him of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Renisha McBride.

“We are aware of no cases in this state in which defendants were convicted of and received punishments for both second-degree murder and statutory involuntary manslaughter on the basis of a single killing,” Justice David Viviano wrote.

It’s an important result for Wafer because his sentencing guidelines for murder were enhanced by the manslaughter conviction. He has served nearly eight years of a minimum prison sentence of 17 years.

The case will return to Wayne County court.

Wafer, now 63, opened his front door in Dearborn Heights and shot McBride, 19, through a screen door before dawn. He said he was awakened by pounding and feared for his life, though he didn’t call 911 first. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Prosecutors speculated that McBride, who had crashed her car hours earlier, might have been confused when she arrived on Wafer’s porch.

Wafer is white and McBride was Black; some people wondered in the aftermath of the shooting whether race was a factor, likening it to the 2012 shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin . But race was hardly mentioned at trial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Triple homicide on Detroit's west side leave child, mother dead

A man, a mother and her child shot and killed inside their home on Evergreen and Fenkell. The killings according to police were discovered by a family member who went to check on the woman after not hearing from her for a week. When they got to the home they noticed the door kicked in and the man and woman shot dead. When police arrived around 5pm Sunday , they found a child killed in a separate room.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
State
Florida State
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Murder
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy