Berend Botje Statue

Cover picture for the articleEvery Dutch child will know at least some of the lyrics to Berend Botje and his adventures in Zuid Laren and America. To commemorate this, the titular town constructed a statue in his honor. The song is a very old one, thought to date...

The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
Washingtonian.com

120 Bright Orange Statues Are Coming to Smithsonian Museums

Smithsonian museums are celebrating Women’s History Month with a whole lot of statues. The 120 3D-printed works will be hard to miss: They are bright orange and life size. Each one depicts a woman who works in a STEM field—people like Karina Popovich, a student who 3D-printed 82,000 face shields early in the pandemic, and Victoria Herrman, a prominent climate-change researcher.
WDBO

Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Smithsonian will commemorate Women's History Month in March by displaying 120 life-size neon orange statues depicting women who have excelled in the fields of science and technology. The 3D-printed statues will be displayed in the Smithsonian Gardens and in select museums in the...
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
The Guardian

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life review – superstar comic just keeps rising

Mo Gilligan performed no fewer than 10 nights at the 3,000-seat Hammersmith Apollo last autumn, a run now captured for posterity by this second Netflix special. In the UK, Gilligan’s star just keeps rising. Whether the rest of the world will fall for his tales of Magnum ice-creams, Shepherd’s Bush shopping centres and geezers down the pub remains to be seen. You wouldn’t bet against it. Beyond its local colour, Gilligan’s anthropological comedy – on being skint, being in relationships, and being out on the town – can probably be enjoyed by anyone.
KGW

Beverly Cleary character statues vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — Statues of two beloved children's book characters have been vandalized in Portland's Grant Park. The statues are of Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins. Both are characters from books written by Beverly Cleary, who was born in McMinnville and grew up in Portland. The statues were cleaned...
