Berend Botje Statue

Mo Gilligan performed no fewer than 10 nights at the 3,000-seat Hammersmith Apollo last autumn, a run now captured for posterity by this second Netflix special. In the UK, Gilligan’s star just keeps rising. Whether the rest of the world will fall for his tales of Magnum ice-creams, Shepherd’s Bush shopping centres and geezers down the pub remains to be seen. You wouldn’t bet against it. Beyond its local colour, Gilligan’s anthropological comedy – on being skint, being in relationships, and being out on the town – can probably be enjoyed by anyone.

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO