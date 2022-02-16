Introduction to Amazon EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service)

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG has collaborated with Amazon’s subsidiary — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — to enhance its Portworx solutions with solution development and enablement programs. This will allow organizations to shift Kubernetes workloads into production. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) said it resolved its dispute with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the trademark infringement lawsuit related to the term “Elasticsearch”. Following this resolution, Amazon has begun removing the term Elasticsearch from various pages on its website as well as from its service names and related project names. ESTC...
Is there anything creepier than suspecting someone is following your every move on your iPhone? It can be all too easy to gain access to someone’s iPhone and find out where they go and which sites they browse — even what they purchase. But keeping yourself aware of the signs that your privacy has been breached is the one way to ensure you are as protected as possible. Tech Expert Aimee White, the co-owner of Keyboard Kings, tells us the scary way you can tell if your iPhone is being tracked.
Apple may be the world’s largest company with a market cap of almost $3 trillion, but its retail workers seem to hardly benefit from all that success, according to the latest reports. As a result, employees at several Apple Stores across the US are secretly working to unionize based on issues surrounding their take-home pay.
Comments / 0