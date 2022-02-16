ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Pfluger Introduces Midland Over Moscow Act

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced the Midland over Moscow Act, a Republican Study Committee initiative to strengthen U.S. energy independence and make American allies less dependent on Russian oil & gas....

