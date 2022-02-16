Pfluger Introduces Midland Over Moscow Act

Boris Johnson has said there are “mixed signals” coming out of Russia about the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine – but an “avenue for diplomacy” remains open.Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he was prepared for further talks with the US and Nato to ease tensions in eastern Europe.Following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, Mr Johnson suggested there is a “diplomatic opening” to resolve the crisis without a war.But the Russians have the preparations in place to launch an invasion at “virtually any time”, he added, despite claims from Moscow that forces were being scaled down following...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO