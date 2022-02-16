This Indicator Points To A Bitcoin Bottom, $50K Next Target?

The ARK Innovation Fund is now an indicator for when high-beta assets are rebounding - or coming under renewed pressure. Catching a bid over the past week, the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) is now an indicator for when high-beta assets are rebounding - or coming under renewed pressure. I don’t believe that ARKK has a lot of upside potential, but suffice it to say that if it rallies past last week’s high of $77.56, we are further away from the January bottom and there is likely more upside for the stock market. On the other hand, a close below last Friday’s low of $68.20 implies a retest of the January stock market lows. I don’t think ARKK can rally past the high $80s on this move, and I believe the recent bottom at $64.35 is on soggy ground.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO