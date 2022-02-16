ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Indicator Points To A Bitcoin Bottom, $50K Next Target?

By Best Owie
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been on a downtrend recently and although it has had multiple recoveries, it is still a long way off from its all-time high. There are a number of indicators that point towards bullish and bearish trends, but mainly seem to stand in the middle. One indicator seems to point...

www.newsbtc.com

Seeking Alpha

ARKK Is Now A Broad Market Indicator, Like Bitcoin

The ARK Innovation Fund is now an indicator for when high-beta assets are rebounding - or coming under renewed pressure. Catching a bid over the past week, the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) is now an indicator for when high-beta assets are rebounding - or coming under renewed pressure. I don’t believe that ARKK has a lot of upside potential, but suffice it to say that if it rallies past last week’s high of $77.56, we are further away from the January bottom and there is likely more upside for the stock market. On the other hand, a close below last Friday’s low of $68.20 implies a retest of the January stock market lows. I don’t think ARKK can rally past the high $80s on this move, and I believe the recent bottom at $64.35 is on soggy ground.
STOCKS
New York Post

Ted Cruz bought up to $50K in bitcoin last month during price dip

Count Sen. Ted Cruz among those who are betting that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are set for a rebound in the coming months. Cruz (R-Texas) bought between $15,001 and $50,000 of bitcoin in a transaction dated Jan. 25, according to a Senate financial disclosure. The Texas senator made the purchase on River Financial, a leading digital marketplace for bitcoin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptoslate.com

JPMorgan: Bitcoin is trading above fair value. What does this indicate?

Investment bank JPMorgan has calculated Bitcoin’s fair value at $38,000. This figure is 12% less than the actual price at the time, indicating overvaluation and suggesting a possible price drop to come. CryptoSlate Edge helps you understand the cryptoasset market more clearly. We can all agree that the crypto...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

